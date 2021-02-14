Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 410,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,986. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

