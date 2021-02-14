High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

HLNFF stock remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

