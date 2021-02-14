Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $40.06 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

