Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

