Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.