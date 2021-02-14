Hive Trading 39.4% Higher This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Hive has a market capitalization of $87.54 million and approximately $27.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001429 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034605 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,073,888 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

