Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,863.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,863.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

