HOLD Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. HOLD has a market cap of $6.69 million and $5,194.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00272843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00085366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00105149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059377 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

