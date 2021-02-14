Holo Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $213.28 million and $41.66 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.00952686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.12 or 0.05125742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

