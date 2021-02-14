Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,479 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Hologic worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

