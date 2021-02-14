Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

