Homeros Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $32.97 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.