HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,814. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $903.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

