Honest Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 220.6% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $177,306.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00104552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00188033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

