HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $310,836.64

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. HOQU has a market cap of $310,836.64 and $1.62 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00974359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.95 or 0.05221328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

