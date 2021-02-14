Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 42.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

