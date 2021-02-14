Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

HZNP stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

