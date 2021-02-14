Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

