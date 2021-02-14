Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,562 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

