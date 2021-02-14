Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $44.71 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 218,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,111,744 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.