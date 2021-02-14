Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Qurate Retail worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

