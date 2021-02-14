Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $240,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $14.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

