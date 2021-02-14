Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,868. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

NYSE MHK opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.