Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Noah worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 110.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Noah by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Noah by 310.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Noah by 49.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.