Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,902 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LILA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.