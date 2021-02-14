Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.46 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

