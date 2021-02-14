Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Loews worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Loews by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $54.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

