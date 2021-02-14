Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.36% of NOW worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

