Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

