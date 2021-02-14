Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 151,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAVE opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

