Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,580 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after acquiring an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.