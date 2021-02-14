Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,034 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,536. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

