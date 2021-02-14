Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,136 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $182.24 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

