Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,472 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $281,888,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,857,000. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares during the period.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

