Hosking Partners LLP Sells 13,238 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

