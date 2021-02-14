Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,445 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Lear worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 223,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lear by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 110.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $159.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

