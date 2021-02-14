Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,207 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

