Hosking Partners LLP Sells 225,479 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,479 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.79% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

