Hosking Partners LLP Sells 25,860 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

