Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,426 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.24 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

