Hosking Partners LLP Sells 42,794 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,794 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,682,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

INDA opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

