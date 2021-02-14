Hosking Partners LLP Sells 681 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $339.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.74 and its 200 day moving average is $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

