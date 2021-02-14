Hosking Partners LLP Sells 72,442 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,442 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $98,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

