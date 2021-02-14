Hosking Partners LLP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 719,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

