Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.