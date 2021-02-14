Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

STLD opened at $39.33 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.