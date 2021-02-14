Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,854 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of HWM opened at $28.28 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.