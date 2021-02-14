HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

