HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 793,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

