HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 1,301,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,306. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

